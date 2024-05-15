We need to improve integration of payment ecosystems with neighbors - Azerbaijan Banks Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan needs to enhance the integration of its payment ecosystems with neighboring countries, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev said at the Fintech Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"It's essential to further integrate payment ecosystems with neighboring states. Strengthening the ties between Turkic states in their payment systems' integration could mark the beginning of this journey," Nuriyev emphasized.

He highlighted that one crucial step in this direction is optimizing cost factors in the payment services market and streamlining the tariff policies enforced by international payment systems for market participants.

To note, Baku is hosting Fintech Summit 2024, themed "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security," scheduled to take place on May 15–16.

