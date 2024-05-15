Azerbaijan, Slovakia delve into military-technical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A thorough exchange of views on cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere between Azerbaijan and Slovakia has taken place, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Agil Gurbanov is attending IDEB 2024 international exhibition held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

At the exhibition, A.Gurbanov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in military and military-technical field, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

