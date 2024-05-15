Fires in liberated territories pose greatest menace - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 15. Fires in the liberated territories pose the greatest danger as these territories have not yet been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Bashir Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the regional meeting in Aghdam on improving the effectiveness of preventive measures.

"In this regard, fires in liberated lands can have great consequences and may even be accompanied by explosions. This is the reason why preventing fires in these areas becomes difficult. Citizens should be more vigilant and inform the relevant authorities in case of fire. Each of us should realize our responsibility in this matter," Hajiyev said.

