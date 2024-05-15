Baku hosts Sustainable Construction Summit in run-up to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A Sustainable Construction Summit jointly organized by PMD Projects and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA) has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Over 300 representatives from Azerbaijan's construction sector are participating in the event, themed "TowardsCOP29" and organized into two main panels.

Speaking at the summit's opening ceremony, Chief Executive Officer at PMD Projects LLC, Nariman Topchibashev, highlighted that the summit's concept emerged before Azerbaijan was selected to host COP29. Nonetheless, Azerbaijan's preparations for this significant UN event necessitate engagement from the construction sector.

The meeting will explore global innovations, modern practices, and their potential application in Azerbaijan. Discussions will encompass sustainable construction solutions, modern methods, construction safety, and intelligent systems, all vital for achieving the country's economic Sustainable Development Goals.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

