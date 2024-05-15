Azerbaijan's Khojaly marks Russian peacekeepers' pullout from Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 15. Khojaly city is hosting a ceremony commemorating the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event is attended by high-ranking military personnel from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

To note, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in accordance with the third point of the joint statement of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 10, 2020.

