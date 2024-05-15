Azerbaijan becomes regional leader in field of technology - chief regulatory officer for GSMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan has become a regional leader in the field of technology, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA John Giusti said at the M360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“Just 30 years ago, the first internet connections were established in Baku. Since then, the country has emerged as a regional leader in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” he emphasized.

The chief officer noted that mobile networks now cover 95 percent of the world's population, reaching 5.6 billion people. He also mentioned that globally, artificial intelligence and other new technologies are having a profound impact on society, enhancing business productivity and helping governments address critical challenges.

Additionally, Giusti highlighted the need for the digital sector to unite in combating climate change.

“Today, about two-thirds of global industries have taken decisive action to reduce carbon emissions by committing to short-term climate reforms,” he said.

He added that he was pleased to see GSMA’s cooperation with Azercell in connection with the upcoming COP29 in Baku this November.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. This is the second time the M360 Eurasia conference is being held in Baku, following the previous event, which saw attendance from representatives of over 29 countries.

