Iran and IAEA not debating possibility of sanctions relief - Iranian VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. No plans to ease sanctions against Iran have been discussed between the Iranian government and the IAEA, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters on May 15 after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program are a political issue. The Iranian Foreign Ministry is paying attention to this issue.

Commenting on the first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology held in Isfahan, the Iranian Vice President noted that the reality of Iran's nuclear program was first brought to the world through this conference. Some parties are always trying to create a negative image of Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear and Technology was held on May 6–8 in Isfahan, Iran. The conference was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also visited Iran to attend the conference.

Additionally, it should be noted that an agreement between Iran and the IAEA was reached in March, 2023, and a statement on the agreement was issued. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate regarding the allegations made about the existence of enriched nuclear weapons. uranium substances related to Iran's nuclear program.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

the US imposed new sanctions against Iran in November 2018 in connection with Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals exporting Iranian oil have fallen under the sanctions. The sanctions led to the freezing of Iran's assets in foreign countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel