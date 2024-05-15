Billions of people remain without access to internet - Int'l Telecommunication Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The latest data indicates that 2.6 billion people remain without internet access, Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) office, Natalia Mochu said at the international GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference, Trend reports.

"We often hear about the promising future of the digital economy. Our Secretary General highlighted at the Mobile World Congress that the digital economy has outpaced physical GDP growth by 2.5 times over the past decade," she emphasized.

The regional director noted that the telecom industry is closely monitoring the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

"We're particularly attentive to transformative technologies like 5G, the space economy, and the anticipated benefits and expansion of these sectors within the global GDP," she added.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

