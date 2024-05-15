Internet banking payments in Azerbaijan grow significantly - Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Internet banking payments in Azerbaijan have exceeded 59 billion manat, or $34.7 million, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Rashad Orujov said at the Fintech Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"There is a growth in e-payment systems presented by banks. In the first quarter of 2024, payments through internet banking grew by 18 percent year-on-year and exceeded 59 billion manat ($34.7 million), while payments through mobile banking surpassed 15 billion manat ($8.8 million)," he noted.

According to Orujov, there is also an increase in non-cash payments.

"As of April 1, the number of payment cards in the country increased by 22 percent, reaching 17.4 million units. The volume of domestic payments rose by 80 percent, exceeding 16 billion manat, or $9.4 million," the deputy chair added.

