Half of outstanding issues between Iran and IAEA resolved - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Half of the remaining outstanding problems between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been resolved, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters on May 15 after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, there are only two outstanding issues between Iran and the IAEA. These issues are currently in the process of being resolved.

Eslami noted that negotiations are underway at the level of deputies on both sides to resolve these two unknown issues.

Additionally, it should be noted that an agreement between Iran and the IAEA was reached in March 2023, and a statement on the agreement was issued. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate regarding the allegations made about the existence of enriched nuclear weapons and uranium substances related to Iran's nuclear program.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel