Officials of Azerbaijani, Belarusian state architecture bodies hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev received a delegation from Belarus headed by Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich on May 14, 2024, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, Anar Guliyev expressed his satisfaction with the close cooperation and exchange of experience between institutions in the fields of city planning, architecture, and construction. These collaborations have been fostered over the past years due to the “Memorandum of Intent to intensify cooperation between the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of the Republic of Belarus and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The Azerbaijani chair also provided detailed information about the reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in urban development, particularly the large-scale construction projects in the territories liberated from occupation under the “I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan”.

Expressing gratitude for the information provided, Ruslan Parkhamovich shared updates on the reforms and innovations in the construction sector in Belarus in recent years. He also discussed the potential for strengthening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various spheres.

During the meeting, the sides actively discussed opportunities to expand cooperation and relations in urban planning, public administration, settlement design, and the construction of facilities in both countries.

