Azercell places high value on human factor - CEO's executive advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The human factor is very important for Azercell, and trainings are held to improve the skills of employees, Executive Advisor to Azercell CEO Okan Cimen said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the panel session “Our Digital DNA: Skills of Tomorrow” at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference.

He noted that, first and foremost, data must be reliable.

“We serve 5 million customers. Beyond the technical infrastructure, we are creating a loving environment for people to feel comfortable working here. We are trying to increase that digital literacy. Our initial plan is youth development,” Cimen emphasized.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. Azercell serves as the general sponsor of the conference, with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

