Azerbaijan holds key role in North-South and West-East transit - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan holds a strategic geographical position for implementing land transit projects spanning North-South and West-East directions, Director General of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) Alexei Borodin said at the GSMA М360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized the significance of the project to lay fiber-optic cable along the Caspian Sea bed, highlighting its potential contribution to the region's development and benefiting countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

"Azerbaijan currently holds prominent positions in numerous global rankings. The country's communication infrastructure is rapidly evolving. Azerbaijan is represented in the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); the country also has a representative in the Radio Regulations Committee of the ITU," Borodin added.

According to him, the primary focus currently lies in the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies. Borodin also addressed the proliferation of global satellite internet and its importance in the development of CIS countries.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

