Baku hosts briefing on mass graves, missing persons (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan has held a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

The briefing provided information on mass graves discovered in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as on the processes of exhumation and identification of remains presumably belonging to the missing.

The event was attended by authorized representatives of the working group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

To note, bone fragments supposedly belonging to at least eight people have been found in Malibayli village in Khojaly district.

The professional expert team of the institutions represented in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons (State Commission), including the Prosecutor General's Office, the commission's working group, the Ministry of Health's Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), and the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences, has been dispatched to the field.

The preliminary investigation established that during restoration, construction, and improvement work in Malibayli village's territory (referred to as 'Mahalla', established in 1988), human remains were discovered.

Following excavations conducted as part of investigative procedures, fragments of bones presumably belonging to two more individuals were uncovered.

To establish their identities and other pertinent details, necessary procedural actions are being undertaken based on the collected evidence, including the appointment of appropriate expertise.

During excavations on the territory of Khojaly city, the remains of 21 people were discovered in a mass grave, and later in the village of Malibayli, eight people. To date, nine people have been identified.

