QazaqGaz, SPE discuss prospects for cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz (national company) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of personnel training for the oil and gas industry, Trend reports.

Discussions took place between the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and the President of PSE, Olivier Houze.

The Kazakh side plans to interact with SPE within the framework of the activities of the QazaqGaz Scientific and Technical Center.

The involvement of young employees of the QazaqGaz group and holders of the QazaqGaz scholarship to participate in the SPE mentoring program for the development of future leaders of the oil and gas industry in Kazakhstan is also being considered.

Zharkeshov noted that QazaqGaz is ready to support SPE in the region, whose competencies and knowledge in the fields of hydrocarbon reserve estimation, carbon capture, utilization, storage, and emission reduction technology will be useful for the development of the Kazakh gas industry.

Notably, for several years, Sanzhar Zharkeshov headed the regional divisions of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Meanwhile, in 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan (11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic meters).

Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to output over 60 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024. More than 85 percent of gas production in Kazakhstan is provided by the Tengiz (27 percent), Karachaganak (38 percent), and Kashagan (20 percent) projects.