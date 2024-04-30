China Southern Airlines increases number of flights on Almaty-Beijing route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. China Southern Airlines increased the number of flights on the Almaty-Beijing route on April 27, Trend reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the number of flights has been increased from 3 to 7 times a week. Thus, flights will be operated on a daily basis.

Flights are operated on Airbus A320/A321 aircraft with a capacity of 152–200 seats.

Notably, since November 10, 2023, a mutual visa-free regime has been in effect between Kazakhstan and China, which facilitates unhindered travel between the two countries.

As the Civil Aviation Committee noted, an increase in the number of flights will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the number of passengers transported by air in Kazakhstan amounted to 13.3 million from January through December 2023. This is 20.7 percent more than in the same period in 2022.

At the same time, passenger turnover amounted to 25.9 billion p-km (increased by 28.8 percent compared to January–December 2022).