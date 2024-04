BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The location and timing of the international friendly match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Albania have been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

As AFFA reported, the game will be held on June 7 at 21:00 Baku time at the stadium "Haladas Sportkomplexum".

The match will be held in Hungary.

