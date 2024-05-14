US to impose sanctions against Georgian authorities if democracy in country violated - James O'Brien

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. If democracy is violated in Georgia, the United States will impose personal sanctions against the country's leadership, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a press conference in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

He said that if the law on foreign agents is adopted without coordination with EU norms, and if there is violence against peaceful protesters, the United States will introduce restrictions.

O'Brien noted that there would be financial penalties and travel bans for those responsible and their families.