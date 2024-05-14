Azerbaijan enters TOP 10 countries by number of companies operating in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Azerbaijan has entered the TOP 10 countries with registered and operating companies in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to figures from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, as of April 1, 1,434 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Kazakhstan, as well as 217 companies with joint ownership.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks sixth among countries with operating companies in Kazakhstan.

At the same time, currently 1,152 companies with Azerbaijani capital out of 1,434 registered are operating, and out of 217 joint companies with Kazakhstan, 152 are operating.

In addition, Azerbaijani companies currently operating in Kazakhstan mainly operate in the areas of wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (489), construction (185), transport and warehousing (43), manufacturing (51), etc.

Moreover, the top ten also included Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Germany, South Korea, and Belarus.

Meanwhile, as of April 1, 2024, the number of registered companies with foreign ownership in Kazakhstan amounted to 57,052, which is 13 percent more than the same period in 2023.