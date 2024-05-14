Azerbaijani PM holds discussions with Belarusian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko on May 14, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the importance of the state visit of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Azerbaijan was emphasized, and confidence was expressed that the visit would give a new impetus to the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation to be held in Minsk in June this year.

Besides, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various spheres and discussed prospects for further interaction in areas of mutual interest.

