Bakcell offers the fastest fixed internet

Bakcell introduces its new product - the "F1 Star" fiber internet package, which offers faster speeds than any other available in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell, known for providing unique internet speeds throughout the country under the slogan "the fastest mobile network in the country," now brings another innovation this time to homes. The product includes mesh Wi-Fi routers, ensuring the same speed performance in every corner of the house, regardless of the area or floor.

The "F1 Star" product, offering 1 Gbps speed, launched on May 14, 2024, with a variety of plans designed to meet customer needs. With this exclusive product, subscribers can experience uninterrupted, precious moments through fast home internet.

"F1 Star" is not only the fastest fixed internet, but it also demonstrates Bakcell's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the people of Azerbaijan. Along with this new offering, our goal is to strengthen the value proposition by delivering the fastest fixed network across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, particularly in Karabakh, which holds crucial and valuable moments for the country. "Our innovations do not end here; in the near future, we will present a series of new products that are going to matter to our subscribers," said Klaus Mueller, CEO of Bakcell.

Bakcell provides more than 3 million subscribers with the country's fastest mobile network. The company is part of the NEQSOL Holding international group of companies.