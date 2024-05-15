US plans to send another Patriot battery to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. US President Joe Biden's administration is working to send an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine, Trend reports.

According to information, the United States intends to send a Patriot battery to Kyiv along with radars.

Ukraine's European allies are also reportedly preparing plans to send air defense systems to complement their stockpiles.

Earlier, National Security Advisor to the American President Jake Sullivan said that the US administration continues contacts with allies aimed at finding additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

“We are working to find additional Patriot systems,” he said during a White House briefing.