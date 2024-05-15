Türkiye records its hottest April in 53 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Last month was recorded as Türkiye's hottest April in 53 years, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki said in a statement, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the average temperature in Türkiye last month was 16.6 degrees. This is 4.3 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 38.9 degrees in Jeylanpinar district of Shanliurfa province.

It is reported that despite the country's above-normal temperatures, rainfall in Türkiye increased by 3.9 percent from October 1 last year to May 8 this year. The country's Eastern Anatolia region received the most rainfall, increasing by 27 percent.