Kazakhstan records rise in number of MasterCard payment cards

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. The number of MasterCard Worldwide payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan amounted to 11.28 million at the beginning of April 2024, Trend reports.

The number of cards has increased by 2.8 million since the beginning of April 2023 (8.45 million), according to data from Kazakhstan's National Bank.

At the same time, the use of MasterCard Worldwide payment cards also continued to grow. Thus, the number of cards used at the start of April 2024 was 2.98 million (2.7 million at the start of April 2023).

In general, the number of MasterCard debit cards by March 1, 2024, was 10.9 million, credit cards - 157,500, and debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid - 169,800. About 2.9 million debit cards, 46,300 credit cards, and 30,500 payment cards were used at the same time.

As of April 1, 2024, Kazakhstan had 75.8 million payment cards in circulation. Debit cards account for 80.9 percent of all payment cards in the country, while credit cards account for 16.2 percent. Debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards account for 2.9 percent of the total.