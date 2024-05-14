World Bank Group keen to to fund Kazakhstan's infrastructure rebuilding

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. The World Bank Group is interested in financing infrastructure reconstruction projects in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov with representatives of the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC, part of the WB) in Astana.

WB representatives said the group wants to finance household waste processing, agricultural, water and energy, Aral Sea restoration, and research and education projects. The WB group proposed assessing large-scale flood damage for grant financing.

The parties discussed the development of already funded investment projects and environmental grants, as well as potential new collaboration areas.

Baibazarov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its partnership with the World Bank Group, which contributes to the socio-economic development of the country.

According to him, for more effective interaction, the Kazakh side intends to eliminate existing bureaucratic barriers.

"Over the past 30 years, the World Bank Group has been one of our most important strategic partners and largest direct investor. We plan to continue partnerships and create new ones," Baibazarov said.

Notably, the World Bank's total loan amount for Kazakhstan exceeds $9.17 billion. Kazakhstan took 23rd place among the countries with the largest volume of the loan portfolio from the WB.

The World Bank's cooperation in Kazakhstan spans more than 30 years and is presently governed by the Kazakhstan Country Cooperation Framework (CPF 2020–2025).