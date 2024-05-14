Iran-India deal may be subject to US sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The agreement between Iran and India on joint operation of the Chabahar port may be subject to US sanctions, First Deputy Press Secretary of the US State Department Vedant Patel told reporters, Trend reports.

"We know that a 10-year agreement has been signed between India and Iran regarding the Chabahar port. US sanctions against Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them," he said.

Patel noted that anyone signing business agreements with Iran should consider the risk of sanctions.

On May 13, Iran and India signed a long-term agreement to modernize and operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar port.