Thailand keen to use Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, ambassador says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Thailand is interested in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said the Ambassador of Thailand to Kazakhstan Chatchawan Sakornsin, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a seminar on TITR and logistics in the Mangystau region.

"Based on the latest geopolitical and geoeconomic situations, we are looking for new alternative ways to transport goods from Thailand. Previously, we all transported everything through Russia on the Trans-Siberian route. Our November seminar with Thai ambassadors from all countries highlighted the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a new way to move goods from Thailand to Kazakhstan," he said.

According to the ambassador, Thailand expresses great interest in Kazakhstan, as it is one of the largest countries in Central Asia. "Thank you for today's seminar. We were able to get answers to our questions," he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.