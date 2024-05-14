Tetra Tech presents PLEXOS and TIMES models for energy market analysis in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The topic related to Azerbaijan's actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 was the focus of a May 14 meeting between experts from the Ministry of Energy, the Tetra Tech international consulting company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports with reference to a message from the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

"Tetra Tech presented PLEXOS (the world's most powerful energy market modeling and analysis system) and TIMES (Technical and Economic Approaches to Energy Modeling) models as part of technical assistance to Azerbaijan on low-carbon solutions in the electricity sector. This was part of her obligations to implement the corresponding project for Azerbaijan," the ministry noted.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerenergy OJSC and the Energy Regulatory Agency.