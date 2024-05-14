Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts regular meeting of working group on transportation, communication and high technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A regular meeting of the working group on transport, communications, and high technologies operating under the interdepartmental center of the Coordination Headquarters established for centralized solution of issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the relevant structures were informed about the work done on the implementation of the set tasks on transport infrastructure and communications in the “I State Program of ‘’Great Return‘’ to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation”, the current situation with the implementation of projects, emerging difficulties, and ways of their solution.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, head of the working group Rahman Hummatov, addressing the meeting, noted that following the State Program, the implementation of such strategic projects as the restoration and construction of roads and railways, new airports, and telecommunication networks continues.

Hummatov noted that at present, the overall progress of works on the construction of Lachin airport is 65 percent, and the construction of roads with a total length of 2,500 kilometers on 26 projects is underway as scheduled.

According to him, works on the construction of Barda-Aghdam (47.1 kilometers) and Horadiz-Aghband (110.4 kilometers) railway lines continue. The physical progress made on the projects is 92.5 and 52 percent, respectively. At the same time, work on the preparation of the design and estimate documentation of the Aghdam-Khankendi railroad line is underway.

Additionally, it was noted that in connection with the return of population to the territories liberated from occupation, reconstruction and construction works, as well as the organization of trips by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency in addition to the existing routes and following the demand, work on opening of bus routes in new directions is underway. To expand tourist trips to Karabakh through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" (Our Way to Karabakh) portal, citizens are provided with an opportunity to visit Shusha City, Sugovushan settlement, and Lachin City by personal car.

Besides, it was noted that following the general plan of Lachin City to organize the services of intra-city public transport, a transport plan has been developed, and the work on Shusha City continues.

Furthermore, a draft transportation plan for Khankendi City was prepared based on the analysis. The transportation plan reflects the envisaged intracity route lines and route scheme, the number and location of bus stops, the intercity route network and routes, as well as planned works and proposals for the establishment of a bus station and bus depot in Khankendi city.

The issues of construction of essential road and transport infrastructure, organization of public transport, passenger and telecommunication services, and existing needs and opportunities in the territories to be settled soon, including Khojaly and Khankendi cities, Karkijahan settlement, and Malibeyli village, were widely discussed at the meeting.

The Deputy Minister then informed about the works done and planned in connection with radio-television broadcasting, mobile communication, and fixed telecommunication networks in the liberated territories. He noted that currently, 10 TV and 7 radio programs are broadcast in the territories through restored radio-television stations. A total of 300 base stations have been installed to organize cellular communication services. Telephone and high-speed Internet services are provided in Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Khankendi, and other districts.

Head of the Sector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan Avaz Gojayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Heydar Rustamov, Acting Director General of Teleradio Public Organization Elman Hasanov, Acting Director General of Aztelekom LLC Tural Pirverdiyev, and other participants also made speeches at the meeting.

The speeches emphasized the importance of infrastructure projects implemented following the “I State Program of ‘’Great Return‘’ to the territories liberated from occupation”, coordination of their implementation through the Interdepartmental Center by the relevant bodies, constant control in connection with mine security measures in the territories, upcoming tasks related to employment, and other important issues.

Appropriate decisions were adopted at the meeting on joint measures with relevant structures in connection with the timely implementation of the measures envisaged in the State Program and other issues.

Within the framework of the visit, the internal road-transport network of Khankendi City was inspected, allowing familiarization with the ongoing works on the creation of a telecommunication network and the organization of communication services in the city. The internal road-transport and communication networks of Aghdam City are the highways Barda-Aghdam and Aghdam-Askaran-Khojaly-Khankendi-Shusha, the construction of which is ongoing.

