Azerbaijani chess players start tournament in UAE with one win and two draws

Society Materials 15 May 2024 01:08 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Sharjah Masters chess tournament has started in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented by four chess players at the prestigious competition.

The team leader Teymur Radjabov started the tournament with a draw. He shared points with Sethuraman from India. Another Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli lost to his Indian opponent, the leader of the Sharjah Masters rating Arjun Ergaisi.

Magomed Muradly beat Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Romania). Aydin Suleymanli tied with Colombian Santiago Avila Pavas.

