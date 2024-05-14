Delegation of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The delegation headed by Vice-Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairperson of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Chen Wu has paid respect to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, in the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at his tomb, Trend reports.

The delegation also paid homage at the Alley of Martyrs, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

The guests, while taking in the panoramic view of the capital from Baku's highest point, received insights into the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the ongoing urban development and construction projects in the city.

