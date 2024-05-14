"AZERCELL CUP 2024" starts!

Leading mobile operator invites 6th-7th grade schoolchildren to participate in the Information Technology and Programming Competition

"Azercell Telecom" announces the next "AZERCELL CUP" competition within the framework of collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Institute of Education. The competition aims to support the development of schoolchildren of 6th and 7th grade in the field of computer science and technology.

Registration for the competition will take place from May 15th to 19th on the https://azercellcup.org website. The first round of the three-stage competition is scheduled for May 20th from 10:00 to 18:00.

To acquaint students with the competitive atmosphere, a trial exam based on questions from previous years will be conducted from May 15 to 19. Registered participants will have the opportunity to participate in the trial testing. The results of the trial exam have no bearing on the main competition and are solely conducted for the purpose of gaining experience.

Participation of 2000 schoolchildren is envisaged in the competition. At the end of it, 24 winners will be announced. Winners will be invited to preparation classes for international Olympiads.

It should be noted that since the year of 2017, the preparation process for international Olympiads in the field of computer science has been carried out with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC. During this period, our schoolchildren studying in schools located in various regions and the capital have won a total of 70 medals in programming competitions for different age groups.

Let's code the digital future together!