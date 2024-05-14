Azerbaijani military specialists meet with Uzbek counterparts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Following the “Plan of bilateral cooperation signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024," a working meeting between military specialists of both countries was held at the training center of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Uzbek guests were informed about the work done by officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral and Psychological Support of the Main Directorate for Personnel of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on the organization of ideological work in the Azerbaijani Army and training of military psychologists, as well as a briefing on the main directions of the Department's activity. It was emphasized that one of the factors contributing to the glorious victory won under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day II Karabakh War was the high moral and psychological training of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and the importance of such meetings was emphasized. Literature and various training manuals on organizing ideological work and moral and psychological training were also presented at the meeting. At the end, a mutual presentation of souvenirs took place,” the information notes.

