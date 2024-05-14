Existence of OSCE Minsk Group makes no sense - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation headed by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign, European Affairs, and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, and during the meeting, the head of state touched upon several important points, in particular, it was emphasized that the existence of the OSCE Minsk Group makes no sense, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that the Minsk Group was established in 1992 to seek ways of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, but in fact, it has been inactive for the last time.

“After Azerbaijan solved the conflict at the expense of its will and force, and following the norms and principles of international law as well as the UN Charter, there is no sense in the existence of the Minsk Group as well as related institutions,” Garayev said.

The political scientist noted that the existence of this structure is formal.

“Holding negotiations directly between Azerbaijan and Armenia, without intermediaries, gives effective results. No mediator is needed to normalize relations between the two countries. As we see in many cases, mediators pursue their interests. And this does not contribute to the solution of problems,” he said.

Garayev added that the events and current realities have revealed the ineffectiveness of the Minsk Group, and there is no need for its existence.

