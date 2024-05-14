Vladimir Putin approves new composition of Russian government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed new ministers and deputy prime ministers, Trend reports.

According to the information, the relevant decrees have already been published.

This is reportedly the first time that a Russian government has been formed under the new procedure provided for by a constitutional amendment adopted in 2020.

In addition to its head, the government includes 10 deputy prime ministers and 21 ministers; the name and number of ministries remained unchanged compared to the previous composition. Five ministers work directly under the leadership of the president: these are the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Justice. The remaining ministers report to the Prime Minister