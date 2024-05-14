Azerbaijan apprehends several individuals trying to violate the country's state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Some 36 people who tried to violate the state border have been detained, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

According to the information, on May 14 at 00:15 on the service territory of the border division “Gazakh” of Border Troops, as a result of the vigilance of the border guard, 12 persons were detained, 8 of whom were minors, and at 02:10 on the service territory of the border detachment “Shamkir” - 24 persons, 16 of whom were minors, while trying to violate the state border from Georgia in the direction of Azerbaijan.

Operative-investigative measures continue on the fact.

