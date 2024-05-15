Israeli entrepreneurs keen on partnering with Azerbaijan across various sectors - Elina Bardach-Yalov (Interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Israeli businessmen are showing keen interest in collaborating with Azerbaijan across all sectors, Elina Bardach-Yalov, Research Fellow at Hadassah Academic College and Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Every Israeli businessperson I've spoken to across various industries, from high-tech to healthcare, is eager to explore partnerships with Azerbaijani counterparts. What's more, those aware of my recent trip to Azerbaijan for a conference have been asking me to scope out opportunities in specific fields. I can confirm that there's a common interest in expanding operations, be it in cutting-edge technology or the medical sector, and everyone is eyeing the Azerbaijani market," she shared.

According to her, Israeli companies face stiff competition in Azerbaijan. "Major Israeli players have been successfully operating here for years. I'm aware of companies with longstanding presence, like Aeronautics, specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles."

Discussing potential collaboration areas between Baku and Tel Aviv, she highlighted agriculture, ICT, and medicine as particularly attractive to Israeli entrepreneurs.

"I've personally participated in talks on agricultural development, including in Karabakh. We've explored cultivation and irrigation strategies for arid and mountainous regions. Israel's IT sector is also keen on tapping into the Azerbaijani market. Many Israeli IT firms I've engaged with are eager to enter Azerbaijan and integrate Azerbaijani partners into the Israeli market. Water resource discussions have also been abundant, with high interest in projects across Azerbaijan, including Karabakh. Major renovations are underway there, presenting opportunities for Israeli firms. So, these sectors are drawing interest from both public and private sectors," she explained.

"Israeli companies are particularly eager to collaborate in healthcare. Numerous hospitals are interested not only in medical equipment but also in training Azerbaijani students. Azerbaijan, too, is keen on this, given our advanced tech and skilled workforce. We're actively attracting doctors from other countries due to staff shortages, generating interest from both Israeli and Azerbaijani sides," she added.

Elina Bardach-Yalov emphasized the significance of the Azerbaijani Embassy's opening in Tel Aviv for bilateral relations.

"As former head of the Israel-Azerbaijan friendship group, I can attest to our thriving relations. I recall negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the embassy opening, which was a landmark event for Israel and underscored Azerbaijan's strategic importance. This spurred Israel to intensify bilateral talks with Baku. Meetings I've attended have seen active participation from businessmen on both sides, driving cooperation and accelerating bilateral ties," she noted.

"In recent times, we've faced challenges with air travel due to companies exiting and re-entering the market. Despite this, my recent flight with an Azerbaijani airline was seamless, highlighting a positive moment in our relations," she shared.

In conclusion, Elina Bardach-Yalov stressed the importance of ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation.

"We trust Azerbaijan's judgment in its actions and stand by it as a crucial ally in the region. Given our shared interests, Azerbaijan is not just a friend but a vital geopolitical ally, and we fully support it," she affirmed.