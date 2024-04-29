Azerbaijani chess player becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani chess player Ulviya Fataliyeva has won a gold medal at the European Championship held on the Greek island of Rhodes, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

She played a draw with Georgian representative Nino Batsiashvili in the 10th round. This result increased Ulviya Fataliyeva's points to 8.5, and the Azerbaijani grandmaster became unreachable for her rivals.

To note, the European Chess Union has been organizing the European Women's Individual Championship since 2000. Ulviya Fataliyeva went down in history as the first Azerbaijani chess player to win a gold medal in this championship.

