Baku to stage concert celebrating Heydar Aliyev Foundation's anniversary (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The concert program 'Echo of 20 Years' celebrating the anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be staged at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 4, Trend reports.

The concert holds symbolic significance through its participants and repertoire.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has consistently supported young talents, the sphere of culture and arts, and implemented projects aimed at the broad popularization of Azerbaijani culture.

In addition, the Foundation has funded young people's education as well as their participation in international festivals and contests.

The Foundation's projects in various fields, including mugham competitions, projects related to national, classical, and jazz music, and various music festivals, have contributed to the discovery and development of new talents.

The concert program will feature artists whose creative path has been influenced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, helping make a difference, supporting them, and facilitating their development, including Azer Zade (tenor), Azer Zeynalov (tenor), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Elchin Azizov (baritone), Emil Afrasiab (baritone), Elvin Goja Ganiyev (violin), Farhad Badalbayli (piano), Isfar Sarabski (piano), Miralam Miralamov (khanende), Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Tayyar Bayramov (khanende), and other participants.

Over its 20 years of activity, the Foundation has accomplished great success through significant projects in the fields of science and education, healthcare, social services, and other areas, all under the direction of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and based on the principles of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Gaining the love and trust of the populace is its primary accomplishment, and upholding and advancing national, cultural, and spiritual values is of particular significance.

In recent years, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made a significant contribution to the development of the cultural sphere, and the concert, which will be held on the eve of the foundation's 20th anniversary, can also be considered a demonstration of a small part of these achievements.

