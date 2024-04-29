ADB ready to continue supporting Kazakhstan in dev't of transport field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to continue supporting Kazakhstan’s strategic initiatives in the field of transport, said Utsav Kumar, ADB's new Country Director for Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Satzhan Ablaliyev.

"ADB is ready to continue supporting Kazakhstan's strategic initiatives in the transport sector, focusing on improving the efficiency and sustainability of the sector," he said.

In turn, Ablaliyev noted the importance of developing and updating road infrastructure for the further economic development of the country, emphasizing the role of the ADB in supporting key projects in this area.

To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are in operation in Kazakhstan, including 5 railways and 8 roads.

Furthermore, about $30 billion has been invested in the transport and logistics infrastructure of Kazakhstan over the past 10 years.

Moreover, in the next five years, at least 40 billion euros will be needed to implement major infrastructure projects in the field of transportation in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan joined the ADB in 1994. ADB has since committed about $7 billion in loans to the government and private sector, grants, and technical assistance.

Regional cooperation and integration initiatives under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program remain an integral part of ADB operations in Kazakhstan, which is chairing the program this year.