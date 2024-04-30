Azerbaijan finds further remains inearthed in mass burials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The remains of victims uncovered in mass graves in Azerbaijan have been proven to count 120 individuals, the head of the press service of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Tamerlan Rahimov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

According to Rahimov, the identities of 47 of them have been established.

Earlier, excavations in Khojaly uncovered the remains of 21 individuals in a mass grave, while an additional eight were found in the village of Malibeyli in the Khojaly district. So far, the identities of nine individuals have been confirmed.

