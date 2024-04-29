Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries discuss further cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have discussed the cooperation between the two entities, as well as the contribution of this cooperation to the development of intergovernmental and international relations, Trend reports.

Anar Alakbarov spoke of the meetings between Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the leadership of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in recent years, and highlighted the Memorandum signed by the two entities on expanding friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, and the implemented projects.

It was noted that the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries is a strategic partner of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and also that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which holds symbolic significance.

Speaking about the visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Yang Wanming noted that the President of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with China, and the upcoming meetings and discussions will serve as an additional impetus for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. During the meeting, a congratulatory letter from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was presented, addressed to President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The meeting also delved into plans to enhance cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. In addition to the robust state-level relations, there was a focus on bolstering connections between the citizens of both nations, emphasizing people-to-people diplomacy. Yang Wanming highlighted the pivotal role the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will play in this endeavor. Suggestions were put forward for hosting Cultural Days in Azerbaijan and China, organizing diverse cultural activities, facilitating reciprocal visits of youth and members of the new media, and broadening cooperation between cities.

One of the topics under discussion was Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year. It was noted that the People's Republic of China, including the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stands ready to provide the necessary support and cooperation within the COP29 framework.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation delegation was invited to China to take part in events marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

After the meeting, the guests were given a tour of the exhibits showcased at the Heydar Aliyev Center - the collection "Azerbaijani carpet - dance of loops", the exhibitions "Mini Azerbaijan," "Musical Instruments: Unity in Diversity", and "Classic Cars".