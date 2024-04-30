Azerbaijani Central Bank announces date for upcoming refinancing rate meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the refinancing rate will be made public on May 1, Trend reports.

Previously, on March 28, 2024, CBA lowered the refinancing rate from 7.75 percent to 7.5 percent.

The upper limit of the interest rate corridor was reduced from 8.75 percent to 8.5 percent, while the lower limit was kept unchanged at 6.25 percent.

"This decision was taken taking into account the comparison of actual and projected inflation with the target (4±2 percent), stabilization of inflation expectations, and changes taking place in the balance of risks.

Reduction of the upper boundary of the interest rate corridor and the discount rate, taking into account the preservation of predicted inflation at the target level, is aimed at easing monetary conditions.

Keeping the lower boundary unchanged serves to optimize the width of the interest rate corridor. When determining these parameters of the interest rate corridor, the scale of their impact on interest rates in the interbank money market was also taken into account," the commentary of the CBA said.

