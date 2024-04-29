Representatives of Azerbaijan Ombudsperson's Office visit Main Clinical Hospital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. In accordance with the joint action plan for 2024 signed between the Defense Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the latter's office representatives visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Visitors became acquainted with the conditions produced in the hospital's departments, which were equipped with advanced medical equipment, and inquired about the health of the troops undergoing treatment, as well as the organization and provision of medical services.



The delegation received thorough information about the medical staff's regular work activities.



The office personnel were pleased with the quality of medical care offered and the coordination of the treatment process.

