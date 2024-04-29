First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani chess player on winning European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva who has claimed a gold medal at the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 held in Rhodes, Greece, Trend reports.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: “Dear Ulviyya! I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of a brilliant victory! Thank you very much for your work and determination! I am proud of you! Azerbaijan deserves victories!"