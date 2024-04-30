COP29 President discusses event with OECD countries' representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A meeting of the command staff headed by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, and a delegation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been held, Trend reports via the official COP29 page on X.

It was noted that, like most developed countries, OECD member countries are poised to significantly enhance their financial resources to combat climate change.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel