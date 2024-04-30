Azerbaijan airs number of identified missing persons of post-first Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The identities of 73 people missed following the first Karabakh war have been established since early 2024, a source in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons told Trend.

According to the source, the remains of 64 out of 73 persons were discovered in the burials of unnamed victims, while the remains of nine persons were found in mass burial sites in Edilli, Dashalty, and Saryjaly villages.

Specifically, the established identities cover 10 persons buried in unnamed burials at a cemetery in the Shafag Beylagan district settlement, 22 persons in the Martyrs' Alley of Ganja city, 13 persons in the I and II Martyrs' Alleys in Baku, 13 persons in the Martyrs' Alley of Tartar city, six persons found in burials in the Fuzuli district, four persons in Edilli village in the Khojavand district (mass burial), two persons in Dashalty village in the Shusha district (mass burial), and three persons in Saryjaly village of the Aghdam district (mass burial).

To recall, a mass burial was discovered in Khojaly district's Asgaran village in early February. Prior to that, another mass burial was discovered last summer in Shusha and on the grounds of Shusha Prison. Additional mass burials have been discovered in a variety of locations, including Saryjali village in the liberated Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli village in Khojavand district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district, Yukhary Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other living settlements.

Moreover, after the liberation of the Khojaly district, many remains were discovered in mass burials.

During the latest excavations on the territory of Khojaly city, the remains of 21 people were discovered in mass burials, and later in the village of Malibayli, eight people. To date, nine people have been identified.

