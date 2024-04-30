France's ambassador returns to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon has returned to Baku, a diplomatic source told Trend.

The ambassador has already resumed diplomatic activities.

Meanwhile, on April 16, France decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations. Paris asserted that this decision was made due to "unilateral actions by Azerbaijan, which are detrimental to relations between the two countries".

Earlier, actions carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in early December 2023 resulted in the exposure of an extensive network of agents from French intelligence services in Azerbaijan. Within a short period, dozens of French spies were identified, some of whom had operated in Azerbaijan at various times, while others continued to work undercover in different countries and prestigious international organizations.