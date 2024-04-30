Azerbaijani chess player receives European Championship cup (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 30 April 2024 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Greece has held the closing ceremony of the European Women's Chess Championship 2024, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the champion, received the gold medal and the European Championship cup.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in celebration of the victory.

Additionally, outstanding chess players were recognized during the ceremony. Gunay Mammadzada and Sabina Ibrahimova received special awards among Azerbaijani participants.

