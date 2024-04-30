Tajikistan-Kazakhstan partnership thrives across all sectors - Emomali Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. The strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan is dynamically progressing across all sectors, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, Rahmon made the statement during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov. Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's keen interest in further strengthening the foundations of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of collaboration in priority areas such as energy, agriculture, transportation, finance and banking, investments, education, culture, and tourism.

It was emphasized that the bilateral trade turnover between the countries amounted to approximately $1.15 billion last year, and joint efforts are needed to increase this figure.

To enhance cooperation, it was deemed necessary to more effectively utilize the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and ensure the implementation of previously concluded agreements and contracts totaling around $3 billion.

To note, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Tajikistan for an official visit on April 30.